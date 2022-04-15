Body of missing man found in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing on April 10 was located Thursday morning in the Colonnade Arch area of the San Rafael Desert in Emery County.

The missing man was Jonathan Baker.

“Around 10:30 this morning, the State DPS Helicopter crew and two members of Emery County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team located the vehicle and body of a Bozeman, Montana man,” says a statement from the Emery County Sheriff‘s Office.

“Jonathan Baker, age 53, was last heard from on April 7, 2022, when he contacted his son and told him he was at Moonshine Wash south of Green River in Emery County, Utah. When Jonathan later failed to pick up his son in Salt Lake City and return to Bozeman, he was reported missing.”

Personnel from the counties of Emery, Grand, Wayne, Piute, Sevier and San Juan helped in the search, checking numerous trailheads and other popular areas. Baker’s family and friends also searched. People in the area were questioned, but none reported seeing Baker. Recent high winds prevented an aerial search.

“On Wednesday, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk made arrangements for a State DPS Helicopter to fly the area this morning (Thursday),” the statement says.

On Tuesday, an ECSO Facebook post and media publicity led to the location of Baker’s truck, and a report that the missing man may have been seen sleeping on a rock.

The body of Baker was found a half mile from his truck.

“Foul play is not suspected,” the sheriff’s statement says. “Emery County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Jonathan Baker, and appreciation to all who aided in the search and recovery. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255.”