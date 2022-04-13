Body of missing North Salt Lake man found in Utah County

PROVO, Utah, April 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man last seen walking out of a Provo hotel on Dec. 31 of last year has been recovered.

“On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, our drone team followed up on a tip that Andrew Gulledge was seen hiking on the Y-Trail,” says a tweet issued Wednesday by the Provo City Police Department.

“With improved weather conditions, we were able to locate human remains. The Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains as Andrew Gulledge.”

Gulledge, 41, was a North Salt Lake resident, and the married father of two small children, says a GoFundMe page set up earlier to help his family.