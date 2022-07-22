Body of Taylorsville man recovered from Rockport Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a Taylorsville man who went missing Thursday while paddle boarding at Rockport Reservoir has been found by search and rescue teams.

According to a Friday morning statement posted on social media, members of the Summit County Utah Search and Rescue discovered the body of Matthew Britton, 39, just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

“After a coordinated effort with Wasatch County Search & Rescue’s sonar technology and Summit County Search and Rescue’s ROV (remotely operated vehicle), Matthew was located underwater approximately 150-200 yards from the shoreline,” the post said.

“We are grateful to the many rescuers who responded to assist with the search. Our hearts go out to the Britton family and friends as they grieve the tragic loss of Matthew.

The search and rescue efforts began Thursday around 6:30 p.m. when the SCSO reported, “Two friends witnessed the man and a dog fall off the paddle board into the water. The dog was wearing a life jacket and made it to the shore safely.”

“The man was not wearing a life jacket,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Wasatch County Search and Rescue Sonar Boat Team, Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team, and Utah Division of State Parks ROV Team assisted with the search efforts, county officials said.

“We encourage everyone of all ages to wear life vests when participating in water activities on lakes and reservoirs.”