Body of Wasatch County man reported missing Dec. 17 found in Daniels Canyon

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man who had last been seen on Dec. 11 was found Saturday morning on private property on the north side of Daniels Canyon, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Chad West, 53, was reported missing on Dec. 17, 2020, by a friend who had last seen him about a week earlier. West was believed to be driving a black, 2001 Ford F-250.

At about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a man called the county’s 911 Center to report finding a black truck that possibly belonged to West.

The truck was found in an area known as The Hogs Back, in Wasatch County, according to the news release.

“Deputies, along with Search and Rescue responded and confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Mr. West, whose body was located nearby,” the news release says.

Wasatch County detectives are conducting an investigation, and the cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner. Officials do not consider the death suspicious.

The search for Chad West was extensive and included a flyover by Wasatch County Search and Rescue on Dec. 29 in a private aircraft piloted by its owner. SAR members were flown over the boat ramps at the State Parks within the county to ensure that there weren’t any vehicles near the boat ramps, in the water.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chad,” the sheriff’s office news release said. “We appreciate all who have assisted in locating Chad.”