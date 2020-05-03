Body of Weber County man found in rural Box Elder County; death being investigated as suspicious

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a Weber County man has been located in rural Box Elder County.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s statement has identified the man as 36-year-old Joshua George Haven.

“On Friday, May 1, 2020 at approximately 6 p.m., the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the discovery of a dead male in the Salt Wells area in rural Box Elder County,” a BECS statement says.

“The body had been discovered by a couple passing by driving in the area. Upon arrival deputies found the individual obviously deceased and had been at this location for at least several days.”

The on-scene investigation has been completed and evidence was gathered, the statement says.

“The body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City and an autopsy performed on Saturday, May 2, 2020. The individual was identified as Joshua George Haven, 36, of Weber County.

“This is an ongoing investigation and leads are being followed. Death is obviously being treated as suspicious and no conclusions have been reached at this time as to cause or manner of death.”