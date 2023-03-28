Body recovered after snowmobiler, 38, caught in Utah County avalanche

CEDAR FORT, Utah, March 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a snowmobiler caught in a Utah County avalanche Monday has been recovered, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says.

“Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue located the body of the 38-year-old man caught in an avalanche in Pole Canyon near Cedar Fort,” says a Tuesday morning tweet from the UCSO.

“He was buried in over 22 feet of snow.”

The office said it would be releasing more information later in the day “of how he was caught and how he was recovered.”

Cannon told Gephardt Daily on Monday night it was a “very large slide,” dropping about 1,500 feet and measuring about a half-mile long.

The snowmobiler was wearing a beacon at the time of the avalanche, he said.

“Conditions are very difficult right now,” Cannon said during the multi-hour search. “There are still avalanche conditions up there.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.