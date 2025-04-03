Body recovered along Colorado River that of Texas tourist

GRAND COUNTY, April 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Human remains discovered in San Juan County on March 26 have been identified as those of Raymond Ankofski, a tourist missing since June 21, 2024.

Ankofski, 58, and his wife, Maranda Ankofski, 51, were a Texas couple who had left their lodging to UTV on the Steel Bender off-road trail, southeast of Moab. A severe thunderstorm struck and caused flash flooding.

When the Ankofskis did not return, a major search was launched, but eventually transitioned to a recovery effort. The remains of Maranda were found on July 22 in Millcreek Canyon.

“Mr. Ankofski was located along the Colorado River, approximately 37 miles from their UTV wreckage site,” a Thursday news release from the Grand County Sheriff says.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for their invaluable assistance in the location, recovery and identification of Raymond Ankofski.

The Ankofski family is asking for privacy as they grieve their loss, the GCSO statement says.

“They also wish to thank the community and all law enforcement entities for their unwavering persistence in bringing them closure regarding their missing loved ones.”