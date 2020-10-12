Body recovered from canyon believed to be missing Payson man

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities in Utah County believe a body recovered from Payson Canyon is that of a missing Payson man.

According to a Sunday night tweet by Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, “We believe it is the body of Craig Edwin Nielsen, 48, of Payson, missing since he was last seen on 9/30/20,”

Cannon added that the tentative identification had not yet been confirmed.

Cannon said detectives recovered the body with assistance from UCSO Search and Rescue volunteers, who used technical rigging to bring the body off the mountain.

