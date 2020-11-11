Bodycam video shows Huntsville officer-involved shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — On Tuesday, the Weber County Attorney’s Office released body-cam video of an officer-involved fatal shooting that occurred in Huntsville on Oct. 23 this year.

According to investigators, Weber County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at about 10:40 p.m. after a woman called 911 and reported that a man had broken into the camping trailer parked in the driveway of her home and was firing off rounds from a gun.

In the video, when deputies arrive, one of them takes out his rifle and calls out “Sheriff’s Office!”

He yells for whoever is in the trailer to come out with their hands up. There is no response, but a moment later it becomes clear that someone is hiding between the trailer and an RV parked near it.

As the suspect, later identified as Cody Jay Hadley, 32, comes into view holding a gun and approaches the deputies, the deputies can be heard yelling at him repeatedly to drop the gun.

The video shows Hadley raise the weapon and point it at the deputies as he continues to run toward them, at which point the deputies fire several shots and Hadley is killed.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office investigation so far has revealed that Hadley was holding a .40-caliber handgun when he was shot, and he was under the influence of methamphetamine and was “distraught over family issues.”

In a news release, the Attorney’s Office says:

“This investigation is ongoing; we are not drawing any conclusions at this time about whether officer(s) acted consistently with their own policy or the law until all the facts are known, and the investigation is complete. However, this video is intended to provide you with all of the information we have at this time to help you better understand what happened.”