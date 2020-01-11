Boil order issued for Morgan County subdivision

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A water boil order has been issued for dozens of homes in Morgan County after a pipe was damaged in a subdivision.

The Utah Department the Water Quality issued the following tweet:

“BOIL ORDER: A boil order has been issued for an estimated 60 homes in the Highlands subdivision west of Trappers Loop Road, in Morgan Co.”

“The order is a result of a broken pipe and will be in place until the water system can make repairs, restore service and verify there is no contamination to residents. If you live in the area, please follow the instructions provided by the water system.”

Those with contaminated water are advised not to use unboiled tap water for drinking, making drinks, brushing teeth, watering pets, adding to baby formula, or preparing foods.

For the full list of instructions, click here.