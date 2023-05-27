Boil order issued for water in Kamas

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A boil order has been issued for Kamas after E.coli was found during a test of water.

The order was shared on social media at 7 a.m. Saturday.

“Kamas City has issued a boil order to all residents of the city,” the notice says.

“Before using water to drink, cook, do dishes, wash hands, or brush teeth, bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes. Showering in untreated water is not recommended. It is OK for pets to drink the water.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as they are available.