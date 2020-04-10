Boil order lifted by Magna Water District

MAGNA, Utah, April 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A boil order issued Thursday for users of water from Magna Water District was lifted Friday.

The order was issued after the remains of raccoon were found in a water storage tank.

“Operators immediately removed the raccoon and isolated the reservoir from the distribution system and began sampling for bacteriologic contaminants and chlorine residual and then started flushing and disinfection of the distribution system and reservoirs,” says a statement from Magna Water District, which serves Magna and part of West Valley City.

“A boil order was issued in order to limit any potential health impact to our customers which is our top priority.”

Testing reveals the water is safe, a Friday update says.

“We are pleased to report that the drinking water concern has been resolved, the boil order has been lifted and it is no longer necessary to boil the drinking water. Drinking water sample test results from a State approved testing lab show no harmful bacterial contamination of the Magna Water District drinking water system.”

The statement says water tested immediately following the discovery also showed the water was safe at that time.

“All evidence indicates that the water has met and continues to meet the state drinking water standards despite our concerns.”

“Despite finding no evidence of harmful bacteriologic contaminants in our system, we felt it was better to be safe than sorry and proceed with this precautionary measure. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”