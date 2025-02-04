Bomb squad clears Provo’s Mount Olympus Elementary after phone threat

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers have completed a search of Mount Timpanogos Elementary School following a bomb threat that was called in to the school directly Monday afternoon.

Police were notified at approximately 15:40 p.m., a statement from Provo police says. No suspicious items were found during the search.

“Responding officers had established that a small group of students were present for after school club activities, and they were outside the building with staff,” the PPD statement says.

“Parents and guardians were able to safely collect their students during the event.”

Officers will continue to investigate the incident, the statement says, adding that “No further information is available at this time.”