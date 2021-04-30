Bomb squad en route to home in Sandy after blasting caps found in garage

SANDY, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A bomb squad is en route to a home in Sandy Friday afternoon after blasting caps were found in the garage.

Sandy Police Department Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily no one is being evacuated at this time and no one has been injured.

The incident is unfolding at a home at 240 E. 8960 South.

“The complainant cleaned out the garage and found some what they believed to be blasting caps and/or detonation cord,” Swensen said. “The fire department came out and they weren’t quite sure what to do with it so currently they are trying to get the bomb squad to come deal with it.”

The fire department is keeping the scene clear, but evacuations are not necessary at this time, Swensen said.

“Because of the nature of the explosives, where they are just blasting caps or det cord, the probability of a large explosion is unlikely so they are just clearing out that home and the garage where everything is then will wait until the bomb squad gets there,” he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.