Bones found in Utah mine not those of Susan Powell, her father says

PUYALLUP, Washington, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Chuck Cox — who had previously said he was hopeful DNA tests on bones found in a Utah mine would they were those of missing daughter Susan Powell — on Thursday announced that was not the case.

“The DNA says they’re not human,” Cox said Thursday morning from his home in Puyallup, according to an article by Seattle news station King 5.

Cox told reporters that bits of clothing at the site had not yet undergone DNA testing, and there might be smaller bone fragments at the site that could be located, but the large bones found were from a different animal.

Susan Cox Powell went missing from the West Valley City home she shared with husband Josh Powell in 2009. In 2013, Josh Powell, then living in Puyallup, Washington, killed the couple’s sons, Charles and Braden, in a murder suicide.

The site of Susan’s remains is still unknown.

West Valley City Police Department closed the active investigation into Susan Powell’s disappearance in 2013.

WVCPD spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku talked about the recent mine search prior to the announcement that possible evidence had been found.

“The efforts to search this mine are occurring in an area overseen by another police jurisdiction,” she said. “We have never been contacted by the searchers.

“The way it would work is that if someone recovered evidence they believed was connected to a crime, whether that is the Susan Powell case or any crime, they should contact the police in the local jurisdiction and turn over that evidence for investigation.

“If those investigators determine that evidence is connected to a crime, in this case, the Susan Powell disappearance, we would be contacted and would become involved.

Susan Powell’s case is now classified as a “cold,” Vainuku said.

“As far as the status of the case, the case is ‘cold’ meaning that all leads have been exhausted. That said, if credible evidence were to surface, we would investigate it immediately.”

Vainuku also noted the mine in question had been searched at least three times by the WVCPD.