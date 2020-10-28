Bonneville High School to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bonneville High School in Washington Terrace is the latest school to transition to online learning temporarily.

“In consultation with officials at the Weber-Morgan Health Department, Bonneville High School will be moving to online instruction for the next two weeks,” said a news release from Weber School District. “This action is in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school. Currently, 15 or more individuals connected to the school have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks, and multiple classrooms have been affected.”

According to the Utah Department of Health’s School Manual, an outbreak is defined when “15 people tested positive for COVID-19 across multiple settings in the school (more than one classroom) and are connected by the same time period,” the news release said. People who test positive must isolate and anyone exposed will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

The soft closure will begin on Thursday, Oct. 29 and will run until Wednesday, Nov. 11, with students returning to class on Thursday, Nov. 12. During this time, the building will be disinfected and sanitized according to the Safe Weber Framework.

“The move to online instruction does not mean the entire school is under quarantine,” the news release said. “Only individuals who have been directly exposed to someone with COVID-19 are required to quarantine at home.”

State guidelines allow for some extracurricular activities to continue during this time frame if there are no positive COVID cases associated with a particular setting, the news release said. At this time, there are no active cases on the volleyball or football teams, so at this time, students will be allowed to continue to participate in these sports.

Staff will continue to work closely with officials from the Weber Morgan Health Department in monitoring this situation and making any necessary adjustments, the news release said.