Bonneville Junior High assistant principal on leave after ‘very serious allegations’ of harassment, racism

HOLLADAY, Utah, May 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bonneville Junior High assistant principal was placed on administrative leave late Tuesday after the Granite School District “became aware of a very serious allegation of harassment and racism.”

The administrator, whose name was not released, was already scheduled to retire at the end of the school year. Classes end on June 2.

“Because of the nature and severity of the allegation, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave until a District level investigation can be completed,” says a statement issued to Gephardt Daily by District spokesman Ben Horsley.

“Granite District and the Bonneville Junior High school and community, work to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. Harassment and racism will not be tolerated in any form. We anticipate taking appropriate action once the investigation is complete.”

The statement says the district appreciates “the parent and student bringing this concern to our attention so that it can be addressed. The employee in question is currently slated to retire at the end of this school year, but an investigation is still warranted while they are still employed with the District.”