Boulder crashes through windshield of semi on I-15 in Draper

Gephardt Daily Staff
A boulder crashed through the windshield of a semi on I-15 in Draper Monday. Photo Courtesy: UHP

DRAPER, Utah, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A boulder crashed through the windshield of a semi on Interstate 15 in Draper Monday.

“The driver of this semi is very lucky to be alive after a boulder was hit by another motorist, bounced up off the roadway and came through his windshield,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The incident occurred at 14600 South on I-15 northbound. The driver received a cut to the face, but it could have been much worse.”

