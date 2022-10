BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County boy was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The boy, 13, suffered critical injuries, according to Bountiful City police.

Officials say the teen was riding at the intersection of 500 West and 2600 South. A driver turned north onto 500 West, and struck the child.

The driver reportedly did not see the boy.