BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful City Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify the suspect in a theft investigation.

“I just took a theft report at the state liquor store, and obtained these surveillance images of the suspect,” a Facebook statement from the department says.

“Call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media if you know who this is. If it IS you, let’s talk about it! Case number 20-1271.”