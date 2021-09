BOUNTIFUL CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful City is warning of a phone scam Thursday.

The city said in a tweet that scammers have been calling residents saying that their power is about to be turned off and demanding payment.

“Bountiful City Power will only call to say your power will be turned off within a few hours or less if your bill is past due,” said the tweet.

“If you are concerned, call 801.298.6100.

“Please pass this warning along to those who may not see it.”