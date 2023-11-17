Bountiful fire proves fatal

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — What started out as a seemingly minor call turned into something more serious for firefighters.

“Fatal residential structure fire in Bountiful this afternoon,” the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area said on social media Thursday night.

Crews were originally dispatched to a call describing heavy smoke coming from the chimney and attic eaves of a residence. Unfortunately, crews encountered a deceased occupant inside who was unable to get out of the structure in time.