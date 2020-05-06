Bountiful garage fire causes $50k in damage

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire in an attached garage was quickly extinguished by South Davis Metro Fire Agency crews Tuesday night, but not before doing an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Fire Chief Jeff Bassett said crews responded at about 7:40 p.m. to the single-family home at 850 N. 1100 West.

Bassett said the flames were knocked down quickly, and the fire was out at about 7:50 p.m.

The house was occupied, but the damage was contained to the garage, and no one was injured or displaced.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Bassett said officials will go back to the scene in the morning to complete their investigation.