Bountiful man arrested twice for violating Hawaii’s traveler quarantine rules

KAUAI, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bountiful man has been arrested for the second time in Kauai for violating the mandatory traveler quarantine.

Kauai police officials said David Barnes, 50, arrived on the island on Dec. 28.

Officials said Barnes did not have any lodging reservations and he was told he needed to make some before he left the airport, then needed to quarantine for 10 days. Barnes booked a room at the Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort in Kapaa.

Barnes then left the airport on foot and was later seen shopping at a Costco in Lihue.

He was arrested, officials said, and was later released on $1,000 bail. Barnes was told at that time he needed to complete the quarantine period.

On Jan. 5, after Barnes checked into the Kauai Inn in Lihue, authorities received reports that he was violating the quarantine once again.

He was arrested for a second time and remains at the Kauai Community Correction Center with his bail set at $11,000. Barnes faces three counts of breaking COVID-19 emergency rules, and one count of trespassing.