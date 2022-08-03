Bountiful man dies in rollover near Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information on a fatal rollover that happened a week earlier near Green River.

“On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at about 6:10 p.m., a green 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on I-70 near milepost 164,” the UHP statement says.

“The Toyota went off the left shoulder of the interstate into the median for an unknown reason. After the vehicle went off of the road, it rolled several times. The driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old William D. (David) Barnett of Bountiful, Utah, was fatally injured and died at the scene.

“Three other juvenile occupants were also injured and taken to area hospitals. One of them was in serious condition and was airlifted from the scene.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay funeral costs for Barnett, who went by “Dave.”

“David Barnett left behind his wife and five kids when he was tragically taken from us in a car accident,” the GoFundMe pages says. “Three of his daughters (ages 10 to 16) were in the car when it rolled. They were taken by ambulance and Life Flight to separate hospitals to treat their injuries. We hope that they recover quickly.

“The family is raising money for funeral expenses and mounting hospital bills. Any extra funds will be given to Becky (Hibbert) Barnett, Dave’s wife, as she starts her life as a single mom. It will also be used for counseling for the family.”

Funeral services for Barnett will be held Thursday afternoon in Bountiful. For details and to read a detailed tribute, visit this link.