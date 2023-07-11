Bountiful man, his mother arrested for failing to report finding his wife’s dead body

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bountiful man and his mother were arrested Tuesday for charges including failure to report finding a dead body, that of the man’s wife.

Charging documents do not reveal the woman’s cause of death.

Police responded on June 18 of this year and arrived at the scene, in the 200 west block of 3000 South, Bountiful.

“An unattended death investigation was conducted on the victim,” says an arrest document for David Rex Nowotny, 38, the husband of the deceased.

“During the course of that investigation it was reported that the following items belonging to the deceased were missing: a trail camera, a set of house/car keys, a package of cigarettes, and the decedent’s wallet.”

During a three-week investigation, police learned the person who called 911 with the death report was not the person who discovered the body, the Bountiful Police statement says.

“After two separate interviews, David Nowotny admitted that he and another individual were the person who discovered the decedent, but did not call 911 because he did not want to deal with the police due to being on probation. David instead called his mother, who was also booked in on separate charges, and had her come to the scene. David then left the address before police were called for the decedent.”

Nowotny’s previous convictions are for crimes including burglary, theft and unlawful use of a financial card.

“David also admitted to taking the trail camera from the property by cutting it down from where it had been secured on the outside of the property. The trail camera was later recovered in David’s apartment. The trail camera is an important piece of evidence in the death investigation.”

Nowotny initially lied about being on the scene when the body was found, his affidavit says.

“David was also aware that the decedent’s keys had been taken from the scene by another individual.”

Nowotny was charged today, July 11, on suspicion of:

Theft, qualifying felony prior to 10 years, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Tampering with evidence, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to report finding a dead human body, a class B misdemeanor

Nowotny’s mother, 61-year-old Pamela Hobbs, was also interviewed by police, her charging documents say.

“An extensive investigation showed that Pamela was not the one to find the decedent, but rather her son (who was also booked in on separate charges) had found the decedent deceased, and had called Pamela to come to the scene,” Hobbs’ arrest documents say.

“When Pamela was interviewed by both officers and detectives, she lied on multiple occasions stating that she was in fact the person who found the decedent. An additional interview with her son proved that this was not accurate. There is additional evidence in which Pamela admitted to not being the one to find the decedent.”

Hobbs was charged on suspicion of:

Obstruction of justice, false information, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to report finding a dead human body, a class B misdemeanor

Hobbs was released on conditions including she return for court dates and commit no additional crimes.

Nowotny was ordered held without bail in the Davis County jail.