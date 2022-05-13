Bountiful police: 1 person in critical condition following stabbing at Mueller Park

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing at Mueller Park that sent one person to an area hospital in critical condition Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received reports of an injured person at the Mueller Park Trail and group picnic area at 6:42 p.m., according to Stephanie Dinsmore, spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“We were dispatched, arrived on scene and found a victim with what appeared to be stab wounds,” Dinsmore told Gephardt Daily. “The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

No additional information about where the stabbing took place at Mueller Park was released Thursday night.

“Mueller Park has multiple trails, it has a park, it has picnic areas,” Dinsmore said. “This incident occurred in the area, but we’re not specifying if it happened on the trail or within the park.”

Law enforcement officials also are investigating a related assault that sent a second person to the hospital in stable condition, she said.

“There was a second assault that took place with another victim at a Bountiful business,” Dinsmore said. “That victim was transported in stable condition. The incidents appear to be related.”

No information about a possible suspect was released Thursday night.

“We don’t believe there is a current threat to the public,” Dinsmore said.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident at Mueller Park to call 801-451-4150.