BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying male and female suspects wanted in a burglary case.

The two, pictured in the photo above, are wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary that happened near a trailhead.

“If you know who they are, please call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media,” the Bountiful City Police statement says.

A vehicle believed to be associated with the suspects is pictured below.