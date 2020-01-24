Bountiful police ask public’s help identifying burglary suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on video in connection with a vehicle burglary.

“This is a fresh one,” says a tweet issued Thursday by the Bountiful City PD. “While the suspect broke into a vehicle, the vehicle happened to be inside an attached garage which turns this case into a residential burglary, a second-degree felony.

“Help us identify this suspect! Case # 20-00237.”

No other details related to the incident were provided. To reach the department, call 801-298-6000.