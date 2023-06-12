Bountiful police: Man arrested after false homicide report, attempted assault on officers

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, June 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested by Bountiful Police Sunday night after he allegedly called police saying he may have killed someone.

Suspect Dylan Ray Rencher had not harmed anyone.

“Dylan stated on the line it is the most freeing thing in the world to see the life leave someone’s eyes,” says a probable cause statement filed by a Bountiful Police officer.

“Dylan then disconnected. Two minutes later Dylan called 911 again stating he wanted to report a murder at 2030 S. Main St. in Bountiful and disconnected again.”

Police were also contacted by a crisis line that reported the suspect had called, and “was very angry, agitated, and mentioned a firearm several times.”

Police arrived at the address, an apartment building, and “Dylan exited (his apartment) with a large knife in his hand…. Dylan made several statements to officers that either officers would die or he would die. He referenced his ’45’ several times inside his residence, he threatened to go inside and get it to start a gun fight.”

As officers “attempted to talk him down, he informed us if we took another step closer he would kill us,” charging documents say. “Dylan continued yelling and screaming profanities, refusing to surrender. Dylan was informed multiple times that he was under arrest and needed to come down the stairs with empty hands. Dylan started walking down the stairs knife in hand, telling officers to shoot him.”

An officer fired a 40mm eXact iMpact sponge round, intended to hurt but not seriously injure a suspect on impact. The suspect, hit in the abdomen, did not immediately comply with officers, but was later taken into custody, his charging documents say.

Rencher was charged on suspicion of:

Four counts of assault on a peace officer with use of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

False report or emergency with injury/dead, a second-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Possession, sale or use of an adulterant or synthetic urine, an infraction

Rencher was booked into the Davis County jail, and was ordered to be held without bail.