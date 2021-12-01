Bountiful Police nab suspected porch pirates, return packages to owners

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful Police returned packages to grateful residents Monday after two alleged porch pirates were arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car.

“Yesterday got pretty busy, and if you were in the area of Target in Centerville you probably saw a bunch of us there and were wondering what happened,” said a Facebook post from Bountiful Police Department. “Around 2 p.m. we received a report of a male and female taking packages off of porches near 400 North 200 West. The caller gave a description of the suspects, as well as the green Honda Civic they were in. They even gave us a plate number which told us the vehicle was stolen.”

Bountiful officers located the vehicle near Viewmont High School at 120 W. 1000 North, and when they tried to make a traffic stop on it, the suspects fled.

“Bountiful officers, as well as officers from Centerville, Woods Cross and West Bountiful began checking the area for the vehicle and Centerville officers located it in the parking lot of Target,” the post said. “A search of the area resulted in finding the suspects in an adjacent parking lot. They were detained, and officers who had seen the vehicle in Bountiful before it fled recognized the male driver. We also had video surveillance of the female taking a package, and her clothing and hair matched.”

Officers then returned five packages to their owners and recovered the stolen vehicle.

The post also offered advice to those having packages delivered this holiday season.

“Consider having packages delivered to your work or an alternate secure location,” the post said. “Be aware of what package theft looks like, and help keep an eye out for your neighbors. If you see a theft in progress try to get the best description you can of the suspects and their vehicle. Don’t confront them, but call us so we can get to the area and contact them before they even know we’ve been called.”