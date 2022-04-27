Bountiful police searching for 2 suspects in vehicle thefts at rec center

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for two people in connection with two vehicles stolen Monday night at the South Davis Recreation Center.

The Bountiful Police Department released surveillance images on social media Tuesday showing a male and female believed to be involved in the vehicle thefts.

Police say a 2001 Toyota Sienna and a 2008 Toyota RAV4 were stolen about 9 p.m. from the recreation center at 550 N. 200 West. Both vehicles are gray, police said.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicles is asked to call 801-298-6000 and reference case No. 220001192.