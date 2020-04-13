Bountiful police searching for man in connection with theft case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police are searching for a man in connection with a theft case.

“After finding the victim had locked their car doors, he entered the backyard and actually took down the surveillance camera that took these images,” said a Facebook post from Bountiful City PD.

“If you know who this is, call 801-298-6000 and tell dispatch you have information about the case. They will have an on duty officer call you to find out who you think it is. If you’d prefer to let us know on social media, that’s OK too!”

The man is shown in surveillance photos wearing a red Utah Utes baseball cap and hoodie and black shorts.

The reference number in this case is 20-990.