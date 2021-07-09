Bountiful police searching for missing, endangered man

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police are searching for a missing, endangered man Friday afternoon.

Abin Fairbanks, 44, was last known to be in the area of Salt Lake City International Airport, said a tweet from Bountiful Police Department.

He may be driving a gold 2011 Kia Sedona with Utah plate E999DW.

Anyone that sees Fairbanks is asked to call your local police department, or if you have information that would assist police in locating him, you are asked to call Bountiful PD on 801-298-6000, and reference case 21-2087.