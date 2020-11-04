Bountiful police searching for people after burglary

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a burglary.

“On Nov. 1, at approximately 4:45 a.m. these individuals forced entry into a Bountiful business,” said a Facebook post from the police department. Officials did not say what the business was.

If you have any information identifying the suspects you are asked to contact the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 and reference case # 200003308.

