Bountiful police searching for person of interest in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police are searching for a man thought to be involved in a vehicle burglary and related credit card fraud case.

Bountiful Police Department shared two pictures on Facebook and Twitter, one of which shows the man wearing a tan baseball cap, white shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes. The other is a picture of the possible suspect vehicle.

No other details were provided of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the truck is asked to call Bountiful PD on 801-298-6000 or reach out on Facebook. The reference number in this case is 20-334.