BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 25, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police are searching for a suspect in a vehicle burglary investigation.

“Call 801-298-6000 or contact us on social media if you know who this is,” said a tweet from Bountiful Police Department. “Ho ho hopefully we can close the case. #dadjoke #seriouslythough.”

The case number is 190003627.