Bountiful police searching for woman in connection with phone theft

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful police are searching for a woman in connection with a phone theft.

“One of our patrol officers is hoping our social media followers can identify this female,” said a Facebook post from Bountiful City Police Department. “The victim set their phone down in a store, and rather than return it, the suspect appears to have kept it.

“If you know who this is, please help us get the phone returned! If this is you, well it’s been a little too long to claim that you have been trying to find the owner, but I’m sure we can work something out….”

If you recognize the woman, you are asked to call Bountiful PD on 801-298-6000 and reference case 20-3844.