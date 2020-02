BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials with the Bountiful Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying man suspected of fraud.

“We have a fraud suspect,” says a department tweet posted at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“If you know who this is, call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media. Reference case 20-00473.”

No other details of the case was shared. Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it becomes available.