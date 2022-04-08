Bountiful police seek public’s help identifying man allegedly involved in hit-run case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run case.

The vehicle he was driving at the time was reported stolen out of Salt Lake City, police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photos, or who has any information regarding the incident, is asked to call 801-298-6000 and reference case 22-1005.

“Thanks to the other involved party of the hit and run for snapping a quick picture,” Bountiful PD said in the post.