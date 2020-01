BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Bountiful are trying to find a suspect in a theft and credit card fraud case.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 and refer to case 19-03561 or contact Bountiful PD on Facebook.

A Facebook post by the police department also says, “…if this IS you and there’s a reasonable explanation, please contact us….”