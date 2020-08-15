Bountiful residents warned of cougar sighting in Creekside Park

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents are being warned of a cougar sighting at a Bountiful park.

A Facebook post from Bountiful City Police Department said: “On Friday we received multiple reports of a cougar sighting at Creekside Park at 600 E. Mill St. Officers responded and searched the area with Division of Wildlife Resources and tracking dogs. As of this time, the cougar has not been located. We want to keep the public informed of the potential risk in case you choose to use the park.”

If you see a cougar please call 911 immediately so public safety officials can respond.

For more information about what to do if you encounter a cougar please visit the DWR website.