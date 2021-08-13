Bountiful vs. Highland high school football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful vs. Highland high school football game, scheduled for Friday evening, has been canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Salt Lake City School District spokeswoman Yándary Chatwin confirmed to Gephardt Daily a Highland high school football player came to practice Wednesday, then tested positive Thursday.

Chatwin added Highland’s athletic director estimated about there are about 70 players on the team.

“We’re now waiting for the Salt Lake County Health Department to finish contact tracing efforts,” Chatwin said.

Only 42% of 12 to 17-year-olds in the school district have been vaccinated, Chatwin added. This is per information from the health department as the school district does not track COVID vaccination status.

“We strongly encourage everyone in our community who is 12 years of age of older to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Chatwin said.

She also added that it is of note that the new protocols from SLCoHD state that those who are vaccinated will not need to quarantine in most cases, which would make a big difference for student athletes who are exposed to someone with COVID.

For a schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics click here.

The game was to be the first of the re-branded Bountiful Redhawks after the school announced their new mascot name in April.