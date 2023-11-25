Update: Bountiful’s Friday morning shooting labeled manslaughter

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are now calling the Friday morning shooting death of a 20-year-old North Salt Lake man a manslaughter case.

Police initially arrested a 21-year-old Bountiful man identified as a friend of the victim in the 11:20 a.m. incident at 615 E. Millcreek Way in Bountiful.

In a Friday night statement on social media the suspect arrested has been identified as Dylan Goodin and the victim as Jacob Hess, according to the Bountiful Police Department.

Goodin has been booked into then Davis County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, a second-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felony; and three misdemeanor drug counts. Manslaughter is typically short of homicide, implying extreme negligence as opposed to an intentional act.

Goodin was described as cooperating with the investigation. “Police have learned that three males in their 20s were handling a gun when it went off,” the Bountiful PD statement said.

“A search warrant was obtained for the residence where drugs, alcohol, and drug paraphernalia were located in addition the firearm involved in the incident.”