Box Elder Co. Sheriff: Emergency crews on scene after explosion at Northrop Grumman

PROMONTORY, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene Wednesday morning after an explosion was reported at Northrop Grumman, in Promontory.

The report came in at 7:38 a.m.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene managing the situation,” says a Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Department news release.

“Initial reports indicate that there are no injuries or fatalities at this time. However, as with all ongoing investigations, details may change,” the release says.

“There is no further information available for release at this time. We advise the public to avoid the area.”

