Missing Brigham City woman who spent 5 days in crashed car climbs up 300-foot ravine to safety

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City woman reported missing on July 26 was found, dehydrated and with internal injuries, late Wednesday after she climbed up a 300-foot ravine after a car wreck.

“On 8/3/22 at 2245 hours a 64 year old female from Brigham City was found laying in the middle of Willard Peak Road, approximately 1 mile south of Mantua City limits,” a statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Office says.

“She was suffering from internal injuries and dehydration. It was discovered that she had been reported missing to Brigham City Police on the morning of July 26th. She explained that she had crashed her car down a 300 foot ravine, spent five days in her car, then crawled up out of the ravine to the road where she was found.”

The woman is expected to recover, the BESO statement says.

“Emergency responders had to use ropes to rappel down the steep ravine to access the car. The crash investigation is ongoing.”

Sheriff investigators say the woman admitted wanting to harm herself at the time of the crash, but she soon changed her mind.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis counseling, help is available 24/7. Call the National 998 Suicide and Crisis Hotline 24/7 by simply dialing 998.

