Box Elder Co. Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing woman

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to a Silver Alert issued early Thursday evening, Dixie Whiting, 78, was last seen about 2 p.m. driving away from her husband on Main Street in Tremonton.

“She had been following him home and has not returned,” the Silver Alert stated.

Her case has now been filed with the National Crime Information Center.

Whiting is described as White, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan blouse with Levis.

The Silver Alert says Whiting was driving a white, 2-door, 2005 Chevy Silverado with standard cab with a red shell and Arizona license plate BZJ9995.

Anyone with information about Whiting whereabouts is asked to call the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office at 435-734-3800 or dial 911.