Box Elder County employee killed, another injured in separate UTV rollovers

PROMONTORY, Utah, June 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Box Elder County employee was killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in separate utility task vehicle rollovers, county officials said.

The two seasonal employees with the county’s weed control department were involved in separate worksite accidents in the Promontory area, according to a news release from the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office.

“Our first concern is for the employees and their families. Our hearts are with them in the face of this terrible tragedy,” said Anne K. Hansen, civil deputy attorney with the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation determined “the employees were involved in rollover crashes while operating UTVs in the course of their work,” according to a statement from the county attorney’s office. “The ongoing investigation will give us more insight into what happened.”

The names of the employees were not immediately released.

Both accidents happened Tuesday afternoon, county officials said. The employee involved in the first rollover “sustained a serious injury” and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, the news release states.

The second accident “immediately followed” and resulted in the employee dying on site, according to the county attorney’s office.

“Box Elder County is cooperating with Utah State Parks and the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division as they work on the investigation,” the news release states.