Box Elder County officials ask for help locating missing 19-year-old man

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, May 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement in Box Elder County is asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Dylan Rounds was last seen on May 25 in Lucin area of Box Elder County. Rounds is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a missing person announcement posted on the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

“An investigation into his disappearance and whereabouts is ongoing,” the post states.

Anyone with information about Rounds’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 435-734-3800.