Update: Box Elder County sheriff says suspected runaway has been located

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement in Box Elder County says a suspected 15-year-old runaway was located Sunday.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and a poster on social media Saturday evening about Elizzibeth Rose Lanphear being missing and potentially running away.

Elizzibeth had been last seen Friday morning at Box Elder Middle School in Brigham City. She did not return to her family home in South Willard after school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The social media post and was updated at 3:42 p.m. Sunday to say Elizzibeth had been located. No other information was provided.